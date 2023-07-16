Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (60-35) will be seeking a series sweep when they match up against the Kansas City Royals (26-67) at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, July 16. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

The Rays are -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Royals (+180). The total for the contest is listed at 9.5 runs.

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (10-4, 3.25 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (1-11, 6.33 ERA)

Royals vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 78 times and won 54, or 69.2%, of those games.

The Rays have a record of 15-4 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (78.9% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 3-4 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Royals have won in 23, or 28.7%, of the 80 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a mark of 6-12 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Kyle Isbel 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+170) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+225) Nick Pratto 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+280)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

