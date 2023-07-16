Luke Raley and the Tampa Bay Rays will hit the field against the Kansas City Royals and Salvador Perez on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 79 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Kansas City is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .369 this season.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 340 (3.7 per game).

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .294.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.22) in the majors this season.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.444 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Lyles (1-11) will take the mound for the Royals, his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, July 6, when he gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in five innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Lyles has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 Guardians L 3-0 Away Daniel Lynch Aaron Civale 7/8/2023 Guardians L 10-6 Away Brady Singer Gavin Williams 7/9/2023 Guardians W 4-1 Away Ryan Yarbrough Shane Bieber 7/15/2023 Rays L 6-1 Home Alec Marsh Tyler Glasnow 7/15/2023 Rays L 4-2 Home Cole Ragans Shawn Armstrong 7/16/2023 Rays - Home Jordan Lyles Zach Eflin 7/17/2023 Tigers - Home - Matt Manning 7/18/2023 Tigers - Home - Tarik Skubal 7/19/2023 Tigers - Home Alec Marsh - 7/20/2023 Tigers - Home Brady Singer Michael Lorenzen 7/21/2023 Yankees - Away Jordan Lyles Clarke Schmidt

