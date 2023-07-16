Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Nick Pratto -- with an on-base percentage of .225 in his past 10 games, 105 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on July 16 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Rays.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Discover More About This Game
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto has 15 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while hitting .247.
- In 60.6% of his games this season (40 of 66), Pratto has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (21.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 66), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Pratto has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (28.8%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (10.6%).
- He has scored a run in 23 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.241
|AVG
|.252
|.353
|OBP
|.305
|.384
|SLG
|.395
|10
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|13
|38/15
|K/BB
|62/9
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.64).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (97 total, one per game).
- Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 3.25 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.25 ERA ranks 19th, .987 WHIP ranks third, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
