Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Michael Massey -- batting .194 with two doubles, a triple, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on July 16 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .214 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks.
- In 46.3% of his games this season (31 of 67), Massey has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (16.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 6.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Massey has had an RBI in 16 games this season (23.9%), including six multi-RBI outings (9.0%).
- He has scored at least one run 14 times this year (20.9%), including one multi-run game.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|35
|.245
|AVG
|.188
|.324
|OBP
|.220
|.372
|SLG
|.259
|8
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|10
|29/10
|K/BB
|34/4
|2
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.64 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 97 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- The Rays will send Eflin (10-4) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 10-4 with a 3.25 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.25 ERA ranks 19th, .987 WHIP ranks third, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
