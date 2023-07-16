Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Sunday, Bobby Witt Jr. (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.299), slugging percentage (.449) and total hits (95) this season.
- Witt Jr. is batting .350 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- In 60 of 92 games this season (65.2%) Witt Jr. has picked up a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (28.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (15.2%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI in 34.8% of his games this season (32 of 92), with two or more RBI 10 times (10.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 46.7% of his games this season (43 of 92), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.4%) he has scored more than once.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|47
|.265
|AVG
|.249
|.306
|OBP
|.292
|.464
|SLG
|.434
|17
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|7
|27
|RBI
|21
|36/11
|K/BB
|46/10
|10
|SB
|17
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.64).
- The Rays give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (97 total, one per game).
- Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 3.25 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.25), third in WHIP (.987), and 26th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers.
