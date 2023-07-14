Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will hit the field on Friday at Kauffman Stadium against Tyler Glasnow, who is starting for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 78 home runs as a team.

Kansas City ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .371 this season.

The Royals' .232 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 337 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .295.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.2) in the majors this season.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.22) in the majors this season.

Royals pitchers have a 1.444 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Alec Marsh will make his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, July 5, when he threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs.

In two starts, Marsh has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 4.5 frames per outing.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Twins L 5-0 Away Alec Marsh Pablo Lopez 7/6/2023 Guardians L 6-1 Away Jordan Lyles Tanner Bibee 7/7/2023 Guardians L 3-0 Away Daniel Lynch Aaron Civale 7/8/2023 Guardians L 10-6 Away Brady Singer Gavin Williams 7/9/2023 Guardians W 4-1 Away Ryan Yarbrough Shane Bieber 7/14/2023 Rays - Home Alec Marsh Tyler Glasnow 7/15/2023 Rays - Home Brady Singer Shane McClanahan 7/16/2023 Rays - Home Jordan Lyles Shane McClanahan 7/17/2023 Tigers - Home - - 7/18/2023 Tigers - Home - Tarik Skubal 7/19/2023 Tigers - Home Alec Marsh -

