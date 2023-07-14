Friday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (58-35) and the Kansas City Royals (26-65) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium (on July 14) at 8:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-5 win for the Rays.

The Rays will give the nod to Tyler Glasnow (2-3, 4.10 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Alec Marsh (0-2, 7.00 ERA).

Royals vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Royals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in two of those games).

The Royals have come away with 23 wins in the 78 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a mark of 2-3 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +220 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 31.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas City scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (337 total, 3.7 per game).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.22 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

