Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Friday, Michael Massey and the Kansas City Royals square off against the Tampa Bay Rays and Tyler Glasnow, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBI against the Guardians.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is batting .220 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks.
- Massey has picked up a hit in 31 of 65 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has hit a long ball in four games this year (6.2%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Massey has had an RBI in 16 games this season (24.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (9.2%).
- In 14 of 65 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|35
|.261
|AVG
|.188
|.343
|OBP
|.220
|.398
|SLG
|.259
|8
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|10
|28/10
|K/BB
|34/4
|2
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, one per game).
- Glasnow (2-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his ninth of the season.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.10, with 13.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .220 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.