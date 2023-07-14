Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Friday, Drew Waters and the Kansas City Royals face the Tampa Bay Rays and Tyler Glasnow, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 8 against the Guardians) he went 0-for-3 with an RBI.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Explore More About This Game
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is hitting .239 with four doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- In 19 of 33 games this year (57.6%) Waters has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (24.2%).
- In 9.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In nine games this season (27.3%), Waters has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (30.3%), including four multi-run games (12.1%).
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|.286
|AVG
|.203
|.375
|OBP
|.224
|.429
|SLG
|.297
|5
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|6
|15/4
|K/BB
|31/2
|2
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Rays' 3.69 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, one per game).
- The Rays will send Glasnow (2-3) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 4.10 ERA and 13.8 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .220 to opposing hitters.
