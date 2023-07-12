Carlos Alcaraz will meet Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in Wimbledon quarterfinals on Wednesday, July 12.

With -400 odds, Alcaraz is the favorite against Rune (+300) for this matchup.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Wednesday, July 12

Wednesday, July 12 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has an 80.0% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune -400 Odds to Win Match +300 +300 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 25.0% 25.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 59.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.2

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Trends and Insights

Alcaraz is looking to maintain momentum after a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win over No. 38-ranked Matteo Berrettini in Monday's Round of 16.

Rune made it to the quarterfinals by beating No. 24-ranked Grigor Dimitrov 3-6, 7-6, 7-6, 6-3 on Monday.

Alcaraz has played 76 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 24.6 games per match (34.2 in best-of-five matches).

Alcaraz has played nine matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 27.6 games per match (34.3 in best-of-five matches).

In his 83 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Rune is averaging 25.2 games per match (31.8 in best-of-five matches) while winning 54.2% of those games.

Rune is averaging 30.8 games per match (39.3 in best-of-five matches) and 10.7 games per set through eight matches on grass courts in the past year.

In two head-to-head matches, Alcaraz and Rune have split 1-1. Rune took their most recent clash on November 4, 2022, winning 6-3, 6-6.

Alcaraz and Rune have faced off in four sets against each other, with Alcaraz capturing three of them.

Alcaraz has taken down Rune in 21 of 38 total games between them, good for a 55.3% winning percentage.

In two head-to-head matches, Alcaraz and Rune have averaged 19.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

