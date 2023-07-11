We have 10 matches in the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 round of 32 (on clay) today in , , including Andrea Collarini (No. 195 in world) taking the court against Sebastian Ofner (No. 72). For how to watch, head to ESPN, where the tennis action will be streaming live.

ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: July 11

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Salzburg Tennis Club

Salzburg Tennis Club Court Surface: Clay

Watch the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Today - July 11

Match Round Match Time Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida vs. Nerman Fatic Round of 32 5:00 AM ET Jurij Rodionov vs. Viktor Durasovic Round of 32 5:00 AM ET Thiago Monteiro vs. Oleksii Krutykh Round of 32 5:00 AM ET Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs. Maxime Chazal Round of 32 6:20 AM ET Alex Barrena vs. Akira Santillan Round of 32 6:20 AM ET Sandro Kopp vs. Filip Misolic Round of 32 7:10 AM ET Roberto Carballes Baena vs. Blaz Rola Round of 32 7:40 AM ET Norbert Gombos vs. Manuel Guinard Round of 32 9:00 AM ET Dennis Novak vs. Lukas Klein Round of 32 9:00 AM ET Andrea Collarini vs. Sebastian Ofner Round of 32 11:30 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Collarini vs. Ofner

Collarini is 1-6 on the year, with zero tournament victories.

The 27-year-old Ofner, who is still looking for his first tournament victory of 2023, is 11-5 this year.

Collarini has played 21.4 games per match in his seven matches this year (across all court surfaces).

On clay, Collarini has played four matches this year, totaling 23.8 games per match while winning 46.3% of games.

Thus far this year, Collarini has won 65.5% of his service games and 29% of his return games.

Ofner has played 16 matches this year across all court surfaces, averaging 26.8 games per match and winning 52.6% of those games.

Ofner averages 27.5 games per match and 10 games per set in 12 matches on clay surfaces this year.

Ofner has a 73.9% service game winning percentage and a 28.6% return game winning percentage on all surfaces (113 service games won out of 153, and 46 return games won out of 161).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Viktor Durasovic Mohamed Safwat 6-0, 7-6 Qualification Final Alex Barrena Peter Gojowczyk 6-3, 6-3 Qualification Final Akira Santillan Vladyslav Orlov 6-3, 6-1 Qualification Final Sandro Kopp Lorenzo Giustino 6-0, 6-2 Qualification Final Blaz Rola Guido Andreozzi 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 Qualification Final Maxime Chazal Max Hans Rehberg 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 Qualification Final Lukas Neumayer Sumit Nagal 6-4, 7-6 Round of 32 Elias Ymer Damir Dzumhur 7-5, 6-3 Round of 32 Facundo Bagnis Maximilian Neuchrist 6-4, 6-7, 7-5 Round of 32 Juan Pablo Varillas Federico Delbonis 6-4, 6-1 Round of 32 Marco Trungelliti Alexander Ritschard 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 Round of 32

