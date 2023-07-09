Jose Ramirez and Bobby Witt Jr. are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Cleveland Guardians and the Kansas City Royals meet at Progressive Field on Sunday (first pitch at 1:40 PM ET).

Royals vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 14 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs, 21 walks and 47 RBI (92 total hits). He has stolen 27 bases.

He has a .256/.298/.440 slash line on the year.

Witt Jr. has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jul. 8 3-for-5 1 1 2 8 1 at Guardians Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jul. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Twins Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Shane Bieber Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Bieber Stats

Shane Bieber (5-5) will take the mound for the Guardians, his 19th start of the season.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

In 18 starts, Bieber has pitched through or past the fifth inning 15 times. He has a season average of 6.1 frames per outing.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.238 WHIP ranks 37th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 54th.

Bieber Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves Jul. 4 4.2 6 4 4 4 5 at Royals Jun. 29 6.0 2 0 0 8 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 23 5.0 5 4 4 8 2 at Diamondbacks Jun. 17 7.1 7 5 5 5 2 vs. Astros Jun. 11 7.0 3 0 0 9 1

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 23 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 42 walks and 53 RBI (95 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.

He's slashing .286/.362/.506 on the season.

Ramirez will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 8 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals Jul. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Braves Jul. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 39 walks and 27 RBI (94 total hits). He has swiped 13 bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.339/.353 so far this year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 8 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 5 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves Jul. 4 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 1

