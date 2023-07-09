Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Nick Pratto -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Guardians.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is batting .246 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.
- Pratto has picked up a hit in 39 of 64 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has gone deep in six games this year (9.4%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Pratto has picked up an RBI in 29.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this season (34.4%), including multiple runs in four games.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.238
|AVG
|.252
|.357
|OBP
|.305
|.381
|SLG
|.395
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|13
|35/15
|K/BB
|62/9
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Bieber (5-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.238 WHIP ranks 37th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 54th.
