MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MJ Melendez -- hitting .184 with five doubles and three walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Guardians.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .208 with 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 walks.
- In 49 of 83 games this season (59.0%) Melendez has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (14.5%).
- He has homered in 7.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 83), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Melendez has driven in a run in 19 games this year (22.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (10.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 27 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|41
|.201
|AVG
|.215
|.294
|OBP
|.285
|.344
|SLG
|.329
|12
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|14
|47/21
|K/BB
|54/13
|1
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.82 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.66), 37th in WHIP (1.238), and 54th in K/9 (7.2).
