Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Matt Duffy -- with an on-base percentage of .208 in his past 10 games, 131 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Guardians.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Duffy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Guardians Player Props
|Royals vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Guardians Prediction
|How to Watch Royals vs Guardians
|Royals vs Guardians Odds
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy has five doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .284.
- Duffy has picked up a hit in 24 of 43 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- Duffy has driven in a run in seven games this season (16.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In seven of 43 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|23
|.333
|AVG
|.235
|.397
|OBP
|.278
|.412
|SLG
|.314
|2
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|2
|9/4
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.82 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 90 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Bieber (5-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.66), 37th in WHIP (1.238), and 54th in K/9 (7.2) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.