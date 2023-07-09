On Sunday, Kyle Isbel (.241 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double and an RBI) in his previous game against the Guardians.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is batting .200 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.

Isbel has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 36 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.7% of them.

He has homered in just one game this season.

Isbel has driven in a run in nine games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 10 of 36 games (27.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .214 AVG .188 .254 OBP .246 .339 SLG .313 5 XBH 7 1 HR 0 7 RBI 3 11/2 K/BB 14/5 1 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings