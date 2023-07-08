Maikel Garcia and the Kansas City Royals hit the field on Saturday at Progressive Field against Gavin Williams, who is projected to start for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 76 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Kansas City ranks 28th in the majors with a .367 team slugging percentage.

The Royals rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 327 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .294.

The Royals rank 25th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City strikes out 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.21 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.436 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Brady Singer (5-7) will make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Singer has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 17 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Twins L 8-4 Away Austin Cox Joe Ryan 7/4/2023 Twins L 9-3 Away Zack Greinke Kenta Maeda 7/5/2023 Twins L 5-0 Away Alec Marsh Pablo Lopez 7/6/2023 Guardians L 6-1 Away Jordan Lyles Tanner Bibee 7/7/2023 Guardians L 3-0 Away Daniel Lynch Aaron Civale 7/8/2023 Guardians - Away Brady Singer Gavin Williams 7/9/2023 Guardians - Away Zack Greinke Shane Bieber 7/14/2023 Rays - Home - - 7/15/2023 Rays - Home - - 7/16/2023 Rays - Home - - 7/17/2023 Tigers - Home - -

