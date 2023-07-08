Saturday's contest that pits the Cleveland Guardians (44-44) against the Kansas City Royals (25-64) at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 4:10 PM on July 8.

The probable pitchers are Gavin Williams (0-1) for the Guardians and Brady Singer (5-7) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Royals vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Guardians 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Royals' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those matchups).

The Royals have been underdogs in 76 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (28.9%) in those contests.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 7-24 when favored by +150 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 29 in MLB play scoring 3.7 runs per game (327 total runs).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.21 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

