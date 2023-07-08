Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Michael Massey (batting .125 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .212 with six doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
- In 30 of 63 games this season (47.6%) Massey has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (15.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 6.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23.8% of his games this year, Massey has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (7.9%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored at least one run 14 times this year (22.2%), including one multi-run game.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|33
|.261
|AVG
|.171
|.343
|OBP
|.207
|.398
|SLG
|.229
|8
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|28/10
|K/BB
|34/4
|2
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 89 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Williams (0-1 with a 3.79 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In three games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.79, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .185 against him.
