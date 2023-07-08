Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maikel Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .459 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the hill, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks while batting .287.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 56 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.6% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 5.4% of his games this season, and 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 32.1% of his games this season, Garcia has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (5.4%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 39.3% of his games this year (22 of 56), with two or more runs four times (7.1%).
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|.318
|AVG
|.250
|.364
|OBP
|.327
|.436
|SLG
|.337
|10
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|7
|23/8
|K/BB
|29/11
|8
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, one per game).
- The Guardians are sending Williams (0-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.79 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.79, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .185 against him.
