Maikel Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .459 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the hill, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks while batting .287.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 56 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.6% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 5.4% of his games this season, and 1.3% of his plate appearances.

In 32.1% of his games this season, Garcia has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (5.4%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 39.3% of his games this year (22 of 56), with two or more runs four times (7.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 26 .318 AVG .250 .364 OBP .327 .436 SLG .337 10 XBH 4 1 HR 2 14 RBI 7 23/8 K/BB 29/11 8 SB 6

Guardians Pitching Rankings