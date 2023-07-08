Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Kyle Isbel (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel has nine doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks while hitting .186.
- Isbel has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 35 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Isbel has driven in a run in eight games this year (22.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In nine games this year (25.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|.214
|AVG
|.161
|.254
|OBP
|.200
|.339
|SLG
|.274
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|2
|11/2
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.79 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 89 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Williams (0-1 with a 3.79 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.79, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .185 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.