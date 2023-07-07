How to Watch the WNBA on Friday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The WNBA slate today, which includes the Indiana Fever squaring off against the Washington Mystics as one of four contests, should provide some fireworks.
Today's WNBA Games
The Washington Mystics play host to the Indiana Fever
The Fever go on the road to face the Mystics on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- WAS Record: 9-7
- IND Record: 5-12
- WAS Stats: 79.5 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 76.8 Opp. PPG (first)
- IND Stats: 81.9 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 85.4 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- WAS Key Player: Elena Delle Donne (19.5 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.6 APG)
- IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (15.0 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -3.5
- WAS Odds to Win: -176
- IND Odds to Win: +146
- Total: 159.5 points
The Dallas Wings host the Las Vegas Aces
The Aces travel to face the Wings on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 8-9
- LVA Record: 16-1
- DAL Stats: 84.2 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 83.4 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- LVA Stats: 93.4 PPG (first in WNBA), 78.3 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (18.5 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 3.4 APG)
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (19.8 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 2.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -10
- LVA Odds to Win: -558
- DAL Odds to Win: +401
- Total: 174.5 points
The Minnesota Lynx play the Phoenix Mercury
The Mercury look to pull off an away win at the Lynx on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 8-9
- PHO Record: 3-13
- MIN Stats: 80.2 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 83.9 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- PHO Stats: 77.8 PPG (12th in WNBA), 86.6 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (22.6 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 2.5 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (19.8 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 1.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -4
- MIN Odds to Win: -172
- PHO Odds to Win: +143
- Total: 163.5 points
The Chicago Sky take on the Atlanta Dream
The Dream travel to face the Sky on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 8-9
- ATL Record: 8-8
- CHI Stats: 78.6 PPG (11th in WNBA), 81.3 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- ATL Stats: 86.9 PPG (third in WNBA), 88.8 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (9.6 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 6.1 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (18.0 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -1
- CHI Odds to Win: -119
- ATL Odds to Win: -103
- Total: 169.5 points
