Aaron Civale will take the mound for the Cleveland Guardians (43-44) on Friday, July 7 versus the Kansas City Royals (25-63), who will counter with Daniel Lynch. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Progressive Field.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +150 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for the contest.

Royals vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Civale - CLE (2-2, 2.96 ERA) vs Lynch - KC (2-3, 4.14 ERA)

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 25, or 58.1%, of the 43 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Guardians have gone 6-6 (50%).

Cleveland has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and went 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have come away with 22 wins in the 75 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Royals have won seven of 30 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Royals vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Edward Olivares 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+180) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+125)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

