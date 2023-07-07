Nicky Lopez -- batting .269 with two doubles, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on July 7 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Explore More About This Game

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is batting .219 with five doubles, three triples and 19 walks.

Lopez has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has not hit a home run in his 48 games this season.

In seven games this year (14.6%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 22.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.3%.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 24 .208 AVG .227 .400 OBP .293 .321 SLG .293 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 5 10/14 K/BB 17/5 1 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings