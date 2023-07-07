MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 walks while hitting .207.
- Melendez has gotten a hit in 47 of 81 games this season (58.0%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (14.8%).
- Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (7.4%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Melendez has driven in a run in 19 games this year (23.5%), including nine games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 32.1% of his games this year (26 of 81), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.6%) he has scored more than once.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|39
|.201
|AVG
|.213
|.294
|OBP
|.287
|.344
|SLG
|.319
|12
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|14
|47/21
|K/BB
|52/13
|1
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 89 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Civale (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 2.96 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.96, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .224 against him.
