Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Drew Waters (hitting .314 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Guardians.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters has four doubles, three home runs and six walks while batting .252.
- Waters has picked up a hit in 19 of 31 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has gone deep in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 31), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In eight games this season (25.8%), Waters has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (32.3%), including multiple runs in four games.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.286
|AVG
|.224
|.375
|OBP
|.250
|.429
|SLG
|.328
|5
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|5
|15/4
|K/BB
|27/2
|2
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 89 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Civale (2-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.96 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old has put together a 2.96 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .224 to his opponents.
