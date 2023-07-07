Dairon Blanco -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on July 7 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dairon Blanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco has three doubles, two triples and three walks while hitting .196.

Blanco has picked up a hit in eight games this season (57.1%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not hit a long ball in his 14 games this year.

Blanco has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 .182 AVG .208 .250 OBP .269 .318 SLG .375 2 XBH 3 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 10/2 K/BB 6/1 2 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings