The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr., who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with an OBP of .294, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .423.

In 63.2% of his games this season (55 of 87), Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (28.7%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 87 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (13.8%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 30 games this year (34.5%), Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (10.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 41 of 87 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 44 .266 AVG .237 .309 OBP .280 .451 SLG .395 15 XBH 15 7 HR 6 26 RBI 19 34/11 K/BB 44/10 10 SB 16

