Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Guardians on July 6, 2023
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Jose Ramirez, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are available when the Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Royals vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has collected 87 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 25 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .251/.293/.425 on the year.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Twins
|Jul. 3
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 2
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 1
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has collected 75 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 40 runs.
- He's slashing .248/.287/.442 so far this year.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Twins
|Jul. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 22 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 40 walks and 52 RBI (91 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .283/.359/.498 so far this year.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 92 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with 13 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .270/.344/.361 so far this year.
- Kwan enters this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .311 with three doubles, three walks and an RBI.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 5
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 4
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 3
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.