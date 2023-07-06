Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals and Nick Pratto (.297 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto has 14 doubles, six home runs and 23 walks while batting .254.
- Pratto has gotten a hit in 38 of 61 games this season (62.3%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (21.3%).
- He has gone deep in 9.8% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.5% of his games this season, Pratto has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 36.1% of his games this season (22 of 61), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.6%) he has scored more than once.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|29
|.238
|AVG
|.269
|.357
|OBP
|.319
|.381
|SLG
|.426
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|12
|35/15
|K/BB
|55/8
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.87 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 89 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.46 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 3.46 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .239 to his opponents.
