The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.243 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 61 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .294.

In 58.8% of his games this year (47 of 80), Melendez has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (15.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 7.5% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his chances at the plate.

Melendez has had an RBI in 19 games this season (23.8%), including nine multi-RBI outings (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 26 times this year (32.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 38 .201 AVG .219 .294 OBP .294 .344 SLG .328 12 XBH 11 5 HR 1 17 RBI 14 47/21 K/BB 50/13 1 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings