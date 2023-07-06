The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters (.368 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Read More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters has four doubles, three home runs and six walks while hitting .243.

Waters has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 30 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.3% of those games.

He has homered in 10.0% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Waters has driven in a run in eight games this year (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 10 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 .286 AVG .204 .375 OBP .232 .429 SLG .315 5 XBH 2 1 HR 2 6 RBI 5 15/4 K/BB 25/2 2 SB 1

