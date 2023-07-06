Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters (.368 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters has four doubles, three home runs and six walks while hitting .243.
- Waters has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 30 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.3% of those games.
- He has homered in 10.0% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Waters has driven in a run in eight games this year (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 10 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.286
|AVG
|.204
|.375
|OBP
|.232
|.429
|SLG
|.315
|5
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|5
|15/4
|K/BB
|25/2
|2
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Guardians surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, one per game).
- Bibee (5-2 with a 3.46 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.46, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .239 against him.
