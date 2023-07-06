Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Thursday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.289 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with a slugging percentage of .425, fueled by 30 extra-base hits.
- Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in 62.8% of his 86 games this year, with multiple hits in 29.1% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.0% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.9% of his games this season, Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 40 of 86 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|43
|.266
|AVG
|.237
|.309
|OBP
|.277
|.451
|SLG
|.399
|15
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|19
|34/11
|K/BB
|44/9
|10
|SB
|15
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Bibee (5-2) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.46 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 3.46 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .239 to opposing hitters.
