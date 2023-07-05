Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Twins on July 5, 2023
The Minnesota Twins host the Kansas City Royals at Target Field on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Byron Buxton, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in this game.
Royals vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 87 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 20 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.
- He has a slash line of .254/.296/.430 so far this year.
- Witt Jr. has recorded at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .474 with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Twins
|Jul. 3
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 2
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 1
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 30
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 14 doubles, 15 home runs, 11 walks and 40 RBI (75 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .250/.290/.447 so far this year.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Twins
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Pablo Lopez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Lopez Stats
- Pablo Lopez (4-5) will take the mound for the Twins, his 18th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Lopez will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.24 ERA ranks 41st, 1.147 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks fifth.
Lopez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Orioles
|Jun. 30
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|6
|3
|at Tigers
|Jun. 24
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|10
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 19
|5.2
|6
|5
|4
|9
|3
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 13
|6.0
|4
|3
|3
|9
|1
|at Rays
|Jun. 7
|7.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|1
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has put up 53 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .216/.306/.457 so far this year.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 4
|3-for-4
|3
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|1
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 38 RBI (67 total hits).
- He's slashed .227/.298/.410 so far this year.
- Correa has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .289 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 4
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 3
|4-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Orioles
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Orioles
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Orioles
|Jun. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
