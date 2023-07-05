Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Duffy -- with a slugging percentage of .304 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on July 5 at 7:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Dodgers.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy has five doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .286.
- Duffy has picked up a hit in 23 of 41 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- Duffy has driven in a run in seven games this season (17.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once six times this season (14.6%), including one multi-run game.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|21
|.333
|AVG
|.234
|.397
|OBP
|.280
|.412
|SLG
|.319
|2
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|2
|9/4
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.57 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 89 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 18th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.24 ERA and 126 strikeouts through 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.24), 26th in WHIP (1.147), and fifth in K/9 (11.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
