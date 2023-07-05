Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Maikel Garcia (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .297 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks.
- Garcia enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .632 with one homer.
- In 34 of 53 games this year (64.2%) Garcia has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (30.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 5.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 53), and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 18 games this season (34.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.7%).
- He has scored in 41.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|23
|.318
|AVG
|.268
|.364
|OBP
|.330
|.436
|SLG
|.366
|10
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|7
|23/8
|K/BB
|24/8
|8
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.57).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 89 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Lopez (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.24 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 126 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty went six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.24), 26th in WHIP (1.147), and fifth in K/9 (11.1) among pitchers who qualify.
