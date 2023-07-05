The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.316 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last game against the Twins.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.296), slugging percentage (.430) and OPS (.726) this season.

Witt Jr. is batting .474 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 54 of 85 games this season (63.5%) Witt Jr. has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (29.4%).

In 14.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Witt Jr. has an RBI in 30 of 85 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 47.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (5.9%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 42 .266 AVG .243 .309 OBP .283 .451 SLG .408 15 XBH 15 7 HR 6 26 RBI 19 34/11 K/BB 41/9 10 SB 15

Twins Pitching Rankings