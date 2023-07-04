The Minnesota Twins (43-43) host the Kansas City Royals (25-60) at 2:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Twins will look to Kenta Maeda (1-5) against the Royals and Zack Greinke (1-8).

Royals vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (1-5, 6.23 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-8, 4.74 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

Greinke gets the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 4.74 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.

The 39-year-old has a 4.74 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .285 to opposing batters.

Greinke is trying to secure his third quality start of the season in this game.

Greinke is looking to record his 15th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Zack Greinke vs. Twins

The opposing Twins offense has the 19th-ranked slugging percentage (.399) and ranks eighth in home runs hit (109) in all of MLB. They have a collective .232 batting average, and are 21st in the league with 672 total hits and 22nd in MLB action scoring 361 runs.

Greinke has a 9 ERA and a 1.889 WHIP against the Twins this season in nine innings pitched, allowing a .350 batting average over two appearances.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenta Maeda

Maeda (1-5) will take the mound for the Twins, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings against the Atlanta Braves.

The 35-year-old has pitched in six games this season with an ERA of 6.23, a 3.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.462.

In six starts this season, Maeda has not yet earned a quality start.

Maeda has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In six appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

