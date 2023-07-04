Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Carlos Correa, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in the Minnesota Twins-Kansas City Royals matchup at Target Field on Tuesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Twins Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 85 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 20 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.

He's slashed .251/.294/.420 on the year.

Witt Jr. hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a double, a walk and five RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jul. 3 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 2 vs. Dodgers Jul. 2 1-for-2 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 1 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 30 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 14 doubles, 15 home runs, 10 walks and 40 RBI (75 total hits).

He's slashing .253/.290/.451 so far this year.

Perez has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .105 with a walk and an RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Dodgers Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Dodgers Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Correa Stats

Correa has 66 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 38 RBI.

He has a slash line of .228/.299/.414 on the year.

Correa will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .409 with two doubles and an RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Jul. 3 4-for-5 1 0 1 5 at Orioles Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Orioles Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Orioles Jun. 30 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 at Braves Jun. 27 1-for-5 1 0 0 1

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 12 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 30 walks and 33 RBI (50 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.

He has a .207/.300/.440 slash line on the season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 2 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 30 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 1 at Braves Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

