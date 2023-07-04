The Kansas City Royals and Freddy Fermin take the field against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at Target Field.

Royals vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 75 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Kansas City ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .374 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored 323 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of just .298 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Royals rank 24th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.19 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals pitchers have a 1.440 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-8) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

He has earned a quality start two times in 17 starts this season.

In 17 starts this season, Greinke has lasted five or more innings 14 times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/29/2023 Guardians W 4-3 Home Zack Greinke Shane Bieber 6/30/2023 Dodgers L 9-3 Home Alec Marsh Bobby Miller 7/1/2023 Dodgers W 6-4 Home Daniel Lynch Julio Urías 7/2/2023 Dodgers W 9-1 Home Brady Singer Tony Gonsolin 7/3/2023 Twins L 8-4 Away Austin Cox Joe Ryan 7/4/2023 Twins - Away Zack Greinke Kenta Maeda 7/5/2023 Twins - Away Alec Marsh Pablo Lopez 7/6/2023 Guardians - Away Jordan Lyles Tanner Bibee 7/7/2023 Guardians - Away Brady Singer Aaron Civale 7/8/2023 Guardians - Away - Gavin Williams 7/9/2023 Guardians - Away Zack Greinke Shane Bieber

