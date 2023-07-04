Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will hit the field on Tuesday at Target Field against Kenta Maeda, who gets the start for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Royals are +165 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Twins (-200). An 8.5-run over/under has been set in this contest.

Royals vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -200 +165 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Royals and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

The Royals have compiled a 2-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those matchups). Kansas City's past four contests have finished above the set point total, and the average over/under in that span was 9.1.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have won in 22, or 30.6%, of the 72 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Kansas City has entered 21 games this season as the underdog by +165 or more and is 6-15 in those contests.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City's games have gone over the total in 40 of its 85 chances.

The Royals have posted a record of 8-7-0 against the spread this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-31 12-29 13-23 12-36 18-41 7-18

