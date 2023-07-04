Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nicky Lopez and his .419 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (60 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins and Kenta Maeda on July 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Twins.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is hitting .231 with five doubles, three triples and 19 walks.
- Lopez has picked up a hit in 21 of 46 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- In 46 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- In seven games this season (15.2%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 23.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.7%).
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|22
|.208
|AVG
|.250
|.400
|OBP
|.320
|.321
|SLG
|.324
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|10/14
|K/BB
|16/5
|1
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.59 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.23 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 6.23, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .295 batting average against him.
