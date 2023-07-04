Nicky Lopez and his .419 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (60 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins and Kenta Maeda on July 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Twins.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nicky Lopez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is hitting .231 with five doubles, three triples and 19 walks.

Lopez has picked up a hit in 21 of 46 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

In 46 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

In seven games this season (15.2%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 23.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 22 .208 AVG .250 .400 OBP .320 .321 SLG .324 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 5 10/14 K/BB 16/5 1 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings