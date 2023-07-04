Nicky Lopez and his .419 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (60 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins and Kenta Maeda on July 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Twins.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

  • Lopez is hitting .231 with five doubles, three triples and 19 walks.
  • Lopez has picked up a hit in 21 of 46 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • In 46 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • In seven games this season (15.2%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 23.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.7%).

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 22
.208 AVG .250
.400 OBP .320
.321 SLG .324
4 XBH 4
0 HR 0
6 RBI 5
10/14 K/BB 16/5
1 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The Twins' 3.59 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
  • Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.23 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 35-year-old has an ERA of 6.23, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .295 batting average against him.
