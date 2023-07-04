Nick Pratto -- .189 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on July 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Twins.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

  • Pratto is hitting .261 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 23 walks.
  • Pratto has gotten a hit in 38 of 59 games this year (64.4%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (22.0%).
  • Looking at the 59 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (10.2%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 28.8% of his games this year, Pratto has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 22 of 59 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 27
.238 AVG .284
.357 OBP .339
.381 SLG .451
9 XBH 11
3 HR 3
15 RBI 11
35/15 K/BB 51/8
0 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
  • The Twins allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
  • Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.23 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 35-year-old has a 6.23 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .295 to opposing hitters.
