Nick Pratto -- .189 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on July 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Twins.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is hitting .261 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 23 walks.

Pratto has gotten a hit in 38 of 59 games this year (64.4%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (22.0%).

Looking at the 59 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (10.2%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.8% of his games this year, Pratto has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 22 of 59 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 27 .238 AVG .284 .357 OBP .339 .381 SLG .451 9 XBH 11 3 HR 3 15 RBI 11 35/15 K/BB 51/8 0 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings