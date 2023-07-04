MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MJ Melendez -- with a slugging percentage of .237 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on July 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez leads Kansas City with an OBP of .294 this season while batting .208 with 34 walks and 33 runs scored.
- In 45 of 78 games this year (57.7%) Melendez has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (15.4%).
- He has gone deep in 7.7% of his games this year, and 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 24.4% of his games this year, Melendez has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (9.0%).
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|36
|.201
|AVG
|.215
|.294
|OBP
|.295
|.344
|SLG
|.323
|12
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|14
|47/21
|K/BB
|49/13
|1
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins' 3.59 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.23 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In six games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 6.23, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .295 against him.
