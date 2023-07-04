The Kansas City Royals and Maikel Garcia, who went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .298 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks.

Garcia will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .579 with one homer during his last games.

Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 63.5% of his games this year (33 of 52), with more than one hit 16 times (30.8%).

In 5.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.6% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.8%.

In 40.4% of his games this year (21 of 52), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.8%) he has scored more than once.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 22 .318 AVG .269 .364 OBP .333 .436 SLG .372 10 XBH 4 1 HR 2 14 RBI 7 23/8 K/BB 22/8 8 SB 5

