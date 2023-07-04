Kyle Isbel -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on July 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel has eight doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks while hitting .193.

Isbel has picked up a hit in 16 of 32 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has hit a long ball in one of 32 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this year, Isbel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In nine games this year (28.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .214 AVG .170 .254 OBP .214 .339 SLG .283 5 XBH 5 1 HR 0 7 RBI 2 11/2 K/BB 12/3 1 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings