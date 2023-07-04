On Tuesday, Dairon Blanco (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco is batting .205 with two doubles, two triples and three walks.

Blanco has picked up a hit in seven games this year (58.3%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not homered in his 12 games this year.

Blanco has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 .182 AVG .235 .250 OBP .316 .318 SLG .412 2 XBH 2 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 10/2 K/BB 6/1 2 SB 0

