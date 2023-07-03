Royals vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 3
Monday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (42-43) and the Kansas City Royals (25-59) facing off at Target Field (on July 3) at 8:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Twins.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (8-5) to the mound, while Austin Cox (0-1) will get the nod for the Royals.
Royals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Royals 3.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 5-5.
- When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Royals are 3-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 matchups (four of those games had a spread listed by bookmakers).
- The Royals have come away with 22 wins in the 71 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Kansas City has come away with a win five times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 35.1% chance of walking away with the win.
- Kansas City scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (319 total, 3.8 per game).
- Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.15 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 28
|Guardians
|L 14-1
|Austin Cox vs Logan Allen
|June 29
|Guardians
|W 4-3
|Zack Greinke vs Shane Bieber
|June 30
|Dodgers
|L 9-3
|Alec Marsh vs Bobby Miller
|July 1
|Dodgers
|W 6-4
|Daniel Lynch vs Julio Urías
|July 2
|Dodgers
|W 9-1
|Brady Singer vs Tony Gonsolin
|July 3
|@ Twins
|-
|Austin Cox vs Joe Ryan
|July 4
|@ Twins
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Kenta Maeda
|July 5
|@ Twins
|-
|Alec Marsh vs Pablo Lopez
|July 6
|@ Guardians
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Tanner Bibee
|July 7
|@ Guardians
|-
|Brady Singer vs Aaron Civale
|July 8
|@ Guardians
|-
|TBA vs Gavin Williams
