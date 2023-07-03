The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Dodgers.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 33 walks while batting .210.

In 45 of 77 games this season (58.4%) Melendez has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (15.6%).

He has hit a home run in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Melendez has an RBI in 19 of 77 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 26 times this season (33.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.1%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 35 .201 AVG .220 .294 OBP .296 .344 SLG .331 12 XBH 10 5 HR 1 17 RBI 14 47/21 K/BB 47/12 1 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings