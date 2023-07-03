Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel (batting .188 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Dodgers.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is hitting .200 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
- Isbel has had a hit in 16 of 31 games this season (51.6%), including multiple hits five times (16.1%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 31 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Isbel has driven in a run in eight games this season (25.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In nine games this season (29.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|.214
|AVG
|.184
|.254
|OBP
|.231
|.339
|SLG
|.306
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|2
|11/2
|K/BB
|10/3
|1
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
- Ryan (8-5 with a 3.44 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 17th of the season.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander went three innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.44), second in WHIP (.972), and 18th in K/9 (9.8).
